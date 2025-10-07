Cheer on a Podrace Like it’s 1999 in the “Star Wars: Beyond Victory” Launch Trailer
The new Meta Mixed Reality Playset is out now.
With Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset out today, a new Launch Trailer has debuted.
What’s Happening:
- With podracing a big part of the new game, it’s no surprise the Launch Trailer for Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset – which blends game elements with live-action footage of someone playing – goes heavy on the podracing.
- The trailer features a glimpse of Grakkus the Hutt, a character from Marvel's Star Wars (2015) comic and the Poe Dameron comic who’s in the game. Grakkus is not to be confused with Rotta the Hutt from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who will be played by Jeremy Allen White in next year’s The Mandalorian and Grogu (which also recently debuted a trailer).
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is an original story set during the reign of the Empire.
- The cast includes LEGO Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past star Bobby Moynihan, Fin Argus (Queer as Folk), and Lilimar Hernandez (Inside Out 2), plus two voice actors from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace reprising their roles: Lewis MacLeod as Sebulba and Greg Proops as Fode.
- Beyond Victory features three distinct gameplay modes designed to offer a wide range of play styles:
- Adventure Mode delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus, an ambitious four-armed pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and mixed-reality, players experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective.
- Arcade Mode transforms the player’s physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay.
- Playset Mode invites players to unleash their creativity in a dynamic sandbox from a galaxy far, far away. Using unlockable digital action figures, including vehicles and iconic characters, populate your physical environment and stage your own Star Wars stories.
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is available now for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S.
