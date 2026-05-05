Star Wars Comes Alive in Seoul During Massive Drone Show
Check out the full show!
In celebration of May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, a massive drone show lit up the skies of Seoul, South Korea.
What’s Happening:
- Every year, Star Wars fans come together to celebrate the nearly 50 year old franchise with special events, merchandise, and more!
- May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, while punny, are some of the biggest times of the year to jump into the Force.
- While the easiest place to celebrate the intergalactic holiday is at the Disney Parks, fans all around the world join in on the celebration.
- Over Seoul, South Korea’s Jamsil Hangang Park, a massive 2,000 drone spectacular lit up the sky celebrating all things Star Wars.
- From Stormtroopers to Death Stars, to the classic Star Wars crawl, this show was an incredible way to celebrate nearly 5 decades of iconic stories.
- Thanks to Seoul_4K on YouTube, we have a full performance of the massive drone show, which you can check out below.
Read More Star Wars: