Star Wars Comes Alive in Seoul During Massive Drone Show

Check out the full show!
by |
Tags: , , ,

In celebration of May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, a massive drone show lit up the skies of Seoul, South Korea. 

Credit: Seoul_4K on YouTube

What’s Happening:

  • Every year, Star Wars fans come together to celebrate the nearly 50 year old franchise with special events, merchandise, and more!
  • May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, while punny, are some of the biggest times of the year to jump into the Force. 
  • While the easiest place to celebrate the intergalactic holiday is at the Disney Parks, fans all around the world join in on the celebration. 
  • Over Seoul, South Korea’s Jamsil Hangang Park, a massive 2,000 drone spectacular lit up the sky celebrating all things Star Wars. 
  • From Stormtroopers to Death Stars, to the classic Star Wars crawl, this show was an incredible way to celebrate nearly 5 decades of iconic stories. 
  • Thanks to Seoul_4K on YouTube, we have a full performance of the massive drone show, which you can check out below. 

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber