Star Wars Comes Alive in Seoul During Massive Drone Show

In celebration of May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, a massive drone show lit up the skies of Seoul, South Korea.

What’s Happening:

Every year, Star Wars fans come together to celebrate the nearly 50 year old franchise with special events, merchandise, and more!

May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth, while punny, are some of the biggest times of the year to jump into the Force.

While the easiest place to celebrate the intergalactic holiday is at the Disney Parks, fans all around the world join in on the celebration.

Over Seoul, South Korea’s Jamsil Hangang Park, a massive 2,000 drone spectacular lit up the sky celebrating all things Star Wars.

From Stormtroopers to Death Stars, to the classic Star Wars crawl, this show was an incredible way to celebrate nearly 5 decades of iconic stories.

Thanks to Seoul_4K on YouTube, we have a full performance of the massive drone show, which you can check out below.

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