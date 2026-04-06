Jazwares Unveils Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Vehicles for May the 4th

New collectibles arrive just in time for Star Wars Day and the upcoming release of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The countdown to May the 4th is officially on, and the hype is hitting lightspeed! As anticipation builds for The Mandalorian and Grogu, Jazwares is celebrating Star Wars Day with a brand-new wave of collectibles that bring the galaxy a little closer to home.

The latest additions to the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron series feature detailed vehicles inspired by the expansive Star Wars universe, offering fans of all ages a chance to recreate iconic moments or imagine entirely new ones.

Jazwares’ Micro Galaxy Squadron has built a reputation for delivering highly detailed collectible vehicles, and this new wave continues that tradition. Each piece is designed to capture the look and feel of legendary ships while remaining accessible for both collectors and younger fans.

From sleek starfighters to rugged transports, the line celebrates the vehicles that have defined Star Wars storytelling for decades. The emphasis on craftsmanship and playability makes these collectibles just as suited for display shelves as they are for hands-on adventures.

With May the 4th just around the corner, this release taps directly into the excitement surrounding all things Star Wars. But the timing goes beyond a single day of celebration; these collectibles also arrive just ahead of Father’s Day, making them an ideal gift for longtime fans eager to share their love of the franchise.



With this new wave of Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles, fans have another way to celebrate the stories, ships, and characters that continue to define the galaxy far, far away.

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