Star Wars Podcast Never Tell Me the Odds to Air on ESPN2

ESPN’s Star Wars podcast - yes, you read that right—Never Tell Me the Odds (Apple, Spotify), is making a rare appearance on television this early Sunday morning, August 3rd. The show will air on ESPN2 at 7:00 AM Eastern / 4:00 AM Pacific as part of The Ocho Special, ESPN’s annual showcase of obscure and offbeat sports.

Hosted by ESPN personalities Arda Öcal, Ryan McGee, and Clinton Yates, Never Tell Me the Odds blends Star Wars nerdery with sports nerdery. The podcast has featured topics like a Star Wars football team draft, a rewatch of Rogue One, a discussion of Andor, and a recent Star Wars ships draft. Guest stars occasionally join in on the fun.

This year’s edition of The Ocho features events from Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, with quirky competitions like Bullshooter, Omegaball, Slippery Stairs, and more—an ideal backdrop for Never Tell Me the Odds.

If you’re curious about how this show came to be, see our May 4, 2023 article.

If you’re not near a TV, the episode will also be streamed on ESPN.com for ESPN subscribers.