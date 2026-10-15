"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Takes Home Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was a generally well-received installment in the galaxy far, far away. While it has largely fallen into the rearview mirror for many, the Emmys didn't forget it, as the show recently received an award from the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.

What's Happening:

The 77th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards took place last night, and Disney was recognized in several categories.

Most notably, the "Excellence in Production Technology–Application” Emmy Award was awarded to Disney+ and Industrial Light and Magic for its work on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The award is given for innovative use of science and technology in television production.

Disney was also recognized at the event in the area of " web-based, frame-accurate remote monitoring systems for distributed broadcast production."

web-based, frame-accurate remote monitoring systems for distributed broadcast production." Disney Research Studios was specifically recognized for "AI-based face replacement and performance-preserving post-production transformation"

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