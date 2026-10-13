Upcoming Disney Title From Epic Games Pushed To Be "AI First"

Some developers on the upcoming game are hoping the studio changes its mind.

Back in 2024, Disney made a significant investment in Epic Games that promised fans incredible new Disney-themed worlds in Fortnite. However, there's apparently another Disney game on the way from Epic, that will include Marvel, Star Wars, and AI.

What's Happening:

A new Bloomberg report spotlights an unnamed, in-development project at Epic Games described as a shooter featuring characters from both the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

The game is taking longer than anticipated to complete, as the title was apparently supposed to release this past March, but needed to be delayed.

In order to finish the game, developers at Epic have been instructed to use more AI to write the game's code. The production model is being described as "AI first."

An internal message seen by Bloomberg instructed developers that there would be "no more hand-written code" in the game at all.

This approach is apparently not embraced by all the developers involved in the game, with some hoping the studio will reverse course.

Epic Games confirmed that it uses "AI-accelerated development," but did not comment on the idea that the game is taking an AI-first approach.

Video game development has become the tip of the sword when it comes to the use of AI. Studios are embracing it for its cost-saving possibilities. Game developers and game players have been less enthusiastic, seeing the end result as lower quality.

The shooter game is the first title from Epic Games following the equity stake Disney took in the company, though we have seen an increased presence from Disney in Fortnite.

The game has a new internal date, but it's unclear when we'll see the first elements of it. It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of this title if the majority of the code was written by AI.

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