Dungeons & Dragons' Star Wars Crossover Reveals Plans for Season of Rebellion
Get your d20s ready for a trip to a galaxy far, far away.
Back in July, Wizards of the Coast announced plans for an upcoming crossover with Star Wars. The crossover won't arrive until next year, but we now know a bit more about what exactly is on the way during what D&D is calling its Season of Rebellion.
What's Happening:
- Dungeons & Dragons has officially announced some details for its upcoming Star Wars crossover, including
- D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures is a new module set during the Original Trilogy that will see players take on the roles of a secret crew of Rebels.
- Cover art for the module was also released.
- We also got some additional interior art pages which appear to show Tyro Squadron taking down Stormtroopers as well as a starship, which one assumes will be part of the adventure.
- In addition, a new D&D | Star Wars Core Rules book will also be available. This should give players all they need, incorporating aspects of the traditional D&D Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual, in order to use the Tyro Squadron module or for creating their own Star Wars adventures.
- There have been Star Wars TTRPGs in the past, but this is the first time we've seen Star Wars team up with the granddaddy of them all, D&D. It will be interesting to see how current 5e characters and rules are modified for the galaxy far, far away. While converting a traditional Rogue to a Star Wars Smuggler seems obvious, and a Jedi will have a lot in common with one or more D&D spellcasters, there are certainly some nuances in Star Wars that will need to be embraced to make it all feel like a true Star Wars campaign and not a D&D fantasy campaign with a new coat of paint.
- The fact that Dungeons & Dragons is promoting what it calls a Season of Rebellion indicates a lot more than just this is on the way. More details are promised for Star Wars Celebration, which will take place in Los Angeles in April.
More Star Wars News:
- A new book celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars is on the way.
- The full soundtrack for Star Wars: Galactic Racer is now available to stream.
- New options are available at Savi's Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.