Dungeons & Dragons' Star Wars Crossover Reveals Plans for Season of Rebellion

Get your d20s ready for a trip to a galaxy far, far away.
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Back in July, Wizards of the Coast announced plans for an upcoming crossover with Star Wars. The crossover won't arrive until next year, but we now know a bit more about what exactly is on the way during what D&D is calling its Season of Rebellion.

What's Happening:

  • Dungeons & Dragons has officially announced some details for its upcoming Star Wars crossover, including
  • D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures is a new module set during the Original Trilogy that will see players take on the roles of a secret crew of Rebels.
  • Cover art for the module was also released.

  • We also got some additional interior art pages which appear to show Tyro Squadron taking down Stormtroopers as well as a starship, which one assumes will be part of the adventure.

  • In addition, a new D&D | Star Wars Core Rules book will also be available. This should give players all they need, incorporating aspects of the traditional D&D Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual, in order to use the Tyro Squadron module or for creating their own Star Wars adventures.
  • There have been Star Wars TTRPGs in the past, but this is the first time we've seen Star Wars team up with the granddaddy of them all, D&D. It will be interesting to see how current 5e characters and rules are modified for the galaxy far, far away. While converting a traditional Rogue to a Star Wars Smuggler seems obvious, and a Jedi will have a lot in common with one or more D&D spellcasters, there are certainly some nuances in Star Wars that will need to be embraced to make it all feel like a true Star Wars campaign and not a D&D fantasy campaign with a new coat of paint.
  • The fact that Dungeons & Dragons is promoting what it calls a Season of Rebellion indicates a lot more than just this is on the way. More details are promised for Star Wars Celebration, which will take place in Los Angeles in April.

More Star Wars News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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