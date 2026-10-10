Dungeons & Dragons' Star Wars Crossover Reveals Plans for Season of Rebellion

D&D | Star Wars Core Rules book will also be available. This should give players all they need, incorporating aspects of the traditional D&D Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual, in order to use the Tyro Squadron module or for creating their own Star Wars adventures.

There have been Star Wars TTRPGs in the past, but this is the first time we've seen Star Wars team up with the granddaddy of them all, D&D. It will be interesting to see how current 5e characters and rules are modified for the galaxy far, far away. While converting a traditional Rogue to a Star Wars Smuggler seems obvious, and a Jedi will have a lot in common with one or more D&D spellcasters, there are certainly some nuances in Star Wars that will need to be embraced to make it all feel like a true Star Wars campaign and not a D&D fantasy campaign with a new coat of paint.