Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles
A slew of stars from "The Mandalorian" will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.
The lineup of celebrity guests for next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles continues to be unveiled.
What's Happening:
- Stars and stunt performers from The Mandalorian are headed to Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles in the latest wave of autograph guests just revealed.
- Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder have worked with Pedro Pascal wearing the armor of Din Djarin since the first season of The Mandalorian first season and all three were featured in this summer’s film The Mandalorian and Grogu. Wayne’s work established Din Djarin's gunslinger rhythm while Crowder portrayed Djarin during combat-focused scenes.
- A dangerous Imperial Warlord and two formidable Mandalorian warriors are also returning to Star Wars Celebration.
- Giancarlo Esposito will be on hand at the convention, who played Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian — an Imperial warlord during the New Republic era working on a secret cloning project.
- Katee Sackhoff brought her character Bo-Katan Kryze to the screen first in animation in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and later in live action with The Mandalorian. She most recently voiced Kryze in an episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.
- Emily Swallow, who plays the character only known as The Armorer, will also attend the event. Swallow has worn the Armorer’s unique gold helmet in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
- They join previously announced celebrity guests that include:
- Hayden Christensen
- Anthony Daniels
- Ian McDiarmid
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Michelle Ang
- Ahmed Best
- Matthew Wood
- Ashley Eckstein
- James Arnold Taylor
- Matt Lanter
- Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 are already sold out, having done so extremely quickly after they went on sale back in May.
- Key art for the event has been revealed, along with some previews of the initial event merchandise that was available during registration.
More Star Wars News:
- A special Star Wars Droid Factory Figure is getting in on the Halloween fun as we get closer to celebrating the spooky season at the Disney Parks.
- A galaxy far, far away is heading to table top gaming in a brand new way, as Dungeons & Dragons announces a new Star Wars collaboration.
- Next year, the popular Star Wars-themed trading card tournament, Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship, will be making its way to the Disneyland Resort.
- A new Carbon Freeze Capture experience will be previewed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
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