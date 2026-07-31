New Star Wars Droid Factory Figure Gets In On Halloween Fun

Do all the moons of the planet have to be full, or just one?

A special Star Wars Droid Factory Figure is getting in on the Halloween fun as we get closer to celebrating the spooky season at the Disney Parks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

A new piece of Star Wars merchandise is getting in on the Halloween fun as the spooky season begins to arrive at the Disney Parks.

A new Star Wars Droid Factory Figure - R2-WRWLF - was spotted at Walt Disney World in Disney Springs at the Star Wars Galactic Outpost in the West Side district, near Splitsville.

The new figure features a familiar R2 unit, decked out in a plaid design on its body, and a playful werewolf design on its dome. Combined, the look brings the aesthetic of a cliche werewolf to life in a fun Star Wars way.

According to the packaging, R2-WRWLF hails from the swampy vegetation found under the many full moons of Zanbar. Topped by a pair of ears, this Star Wars Droid Factory Figure will add plenty of fun to your droid collection.

Additionally, this R2 unit's arms are articulated, and the droid figure is fully sculpted.

The new figure can be picked up for $17.99, and will likely appear throughout various retail locations at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort as the spooky season ramps up at both destinations.

Can't make it to the parks? Don't worry. We also spotted the droid figure now available at Disney Store.

R2-WRWLF Star Wars Droid Factory Figure | Disney Store