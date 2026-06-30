Ashley Eckstein, Ahmed Best, and More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles
Even more Star Wars royalty will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.
Even more celebrity guests have been announced for next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- Stars from all across the Skywalker Saga and Lucasfilm Animation are headed to Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles in the latest wave of autograph guests just revealed.
- Ahmed Best, the actor behind both Jar Jar Binks and Jedi Master Kelleran Beq will be at Star Wars Celebration 2027, where he'll promote the comic one-shot Star Wars: Jar Jar that showed the consequences Binks faced after giving Chancellor Palpatine emergency powers.
- Sound designer Matthew Wood, who also memorably provided the voice of General Grievous, will also be at the event.
- The voices of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars are set to reuniting again at Celebration.
- Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ashoka and founder of Her Universe, will be joined by prolific voice actor James Arnold Taylor (the voice of Obi-Wan) and Anakin Skywalker's voice actor Matt Lanter.
- They join previously announced celebrity guests that include:
- Hayden Christensen
- Anthony Daniels
- Ian McDiarmid
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Michelle Ang
- Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 are already sold out, having done so extremely quickly after they went on sale back in May.
- Key art for the event was released revealed, along with some previews of the initial event merchandise that was available during registration.
Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Launch Trailer:
- With Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains now available, a final Launch Trailer has been released for the game.
- The game features characters from across all three Star Wars movie trilogies, plus various Disney+ streaming series.
- You can choose from your favorite Star Wars heroes or villains, use their unique powers, and battle for control of the galaxy.
- Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is available on PC, PS4, Steam, and Xbox and can be ordered now via Ubisoft.
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