Exclusive - Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship Coming to the Disneyland Hotel in May 2027
The popular trading card championship is heading to the Disneyland Resort next year!
Next year, the popular Star Wars-themed trading card tournament, Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship, will be making its way to the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- With the 2026 edition of Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship wrapping up in Las Vegas, Laughing Place is exclusively learning the first details about 2027's event.
- Fantasy Flight Games revealed today that the Galactic Championship is heading to the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in May 2027.
- The event serves as the premier annual tournament for the Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game, bringing together top players from around the world.
- In addition to crowning the next Galactic Champion, the three-day event features side events, panels, exclusive merchandise and promos, open play, and activities for collectors and fans, with more than 3,000 attendees expected.
- The event also features exclusive onsite rewards and collectibles, including event-only promo items, prize wall rewards, specialty pins, token cards, limited-edition merchandise, and other fan-focused experiences available only to those attending in person.
More Star Wars News:
- A new Carbon Freeze Capture experience will be previewed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- From X-Wing Academy to a Phineas and Ferb crossover, here's everything Star Wars announced during Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing's panel at SDCC 2026.
- The original Star Wars trilogy novelizations are getting their first-ever unabridged audiobook release, set for release early next year.
- A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.
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