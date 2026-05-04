Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless Reunite on "First Take" for One-Day Only
The iconic sports debate duo returns for the first time since 2016 in a special May 8 broadcast.
A rivalry that defined sports debate TV is about to reignite in a move that’s sure to spark nostalgia and plenty of headlines. First Take is set to reunite two of its most iconic voices: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.
What’s Happening:
- The one-time reunion will air live on May 8, marking the first time the duo has shared the First Take desk since June 2016.
- Bayless will join the show remotely from Los Angeles, stepping back into the high-energy debate format that helped define modern sports media.
- Known for their fiery exchanges and sharply contrasting opinions, Smith and Bayless built a dynamic that turned First Take into must-watch television during their original run.
- The reunion comes as the show continues to evolve with a rotating lineup of contributors alongside Smith and co-host Shae Cornette. Throughout the week leading up to the reunion, First Take will feature a mix of guest appearances, including Cam’ron on May 5 and Kid Mero on May 7. Cam’ron, now co-host of the “It Is What It Is” podcast, brings a blend of sports and culture commentary that aligns with the show’s expanding voice.
- The timing of the reunion also highlights First Take’s continued growth. The program averaged 491,000 viewers in April, reflecting a 6% increase year-over-year, while its 2026 average through April sits at 517,000 viewers, up 5% compared to the same period in 2025.
- For fans looking to tune in, First Take remains widely accessible through ESPN and the ESPN App, which offers a comprehensive viewing experience that includes live events, studio programming, and personalized features. With expanded streaming options and bundling opportunities alongside Disney+ and Hulu, ESPN continues to meet audiences wherever they watch.
- While the May 8 episode is a one-time event, it represents a moment of full-circle history for a show that helped shape the tone of modern sports debate. For longtime viewers, it’s a chance to revisit a defining era. For newer fans, it’s an opportunity to see the chemistry that made First Take a cultural force.
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