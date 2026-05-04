Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless Reunite on "First Take" for One-Day Only

The iconic sports debate duo returns for the first time since 2016 in a special May 8 broadcast.

A rivalry that defined sports debate TV is about to reignite in a move that’s sure to spark nostalgia and plenty of headlines. First Take is set to reunite two of its most iconic voices: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.

What’s Happening:

The one-time reunion will air live on May 8, marking the first time the duo has shared the First Take desk since June 2016.

Bayless will join the show remotely from Los Angeles, stepping back into the high-energy debate format that helped define modern sports media.

Known for their fiery exchanges and sharply contrasting opinions, Smith and Bayless built a dynamic that turned First Take into must-watch television during their original run.

The reunion comes as the show continues to evolve with a rotating lineup of contributors alongside Smith and co-host Shae Cornette. Throughout the week leading up to the reunion, First Take will feature a mix of guest appearances, including Cam’ron on May 5 and Kid Mero on May 7. Cam’ron, now co-host of the “It Is What It Is” podcast, brings a blend of sports and culture commentary that aligns with the show’s expanding voice.

The timing of the reunion also highlights First Take’s continued growth. The program averaged 491,000 viewers in April, reflecting a 6% increase year-over-year, while its 2026 average through April sits at 517,000 viewers, up 5% compared to the same period in 2025.

For fans looking to tune in, First Take remains widely accessible through ESPN and the ESPN App, which offers a comprehensive viewing experience that includes live events, studio programming, and personalized features. With expanded streaming options and bundling opportunities alongside Disney+ and Hulu, ESPN continues to meet audiences wherever they watch.

While the May 8 episode is a one-time event, it represents a moment of full-circle history for a show that helped shape the tone of modern sports debate. For longtime viewers, it’s a chance to revisit a defining era. For newer fans, it’s an opportunity to see the chemistry that made First Take a cultural force.

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