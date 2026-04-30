There’s Something About Fernando: "IMPACT x Nightline" Shines a Spotlight on Breakout College Football Quarterback Fernando Mendoza

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline highlights Fernando Mendoza, the breakout college football quarterback who led the Indiana Hoosiers’ undefeated season to become the Raiders’ No. 1 NFL draft pick.

What's Happening:

IMPACT x Nightline explores the extraordinary journey of Fernando Mendoza, the breakout college football star, whose popularity has transcended sports, as he wills his way from overlooked underdog to undeniable champion.

From his beginnings in Miami, Florida, and his unbreakable bond with his mother, who is battling multiple sclerosis, to the biggest stage in a young football player’s life — the NFL draft.

After leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a remarkable undefeated season, culminating in a national championship win and a Heisman Trophy, Mendoza takes his victory lap as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. But will he live up to the hype? Learn Mendoza's compelling story and find out what’s next for this rising star.

Interviews include the following: Chris Connelly , ABC News contributor and ESPN essayist

, ABC News contributor and ESPN essayist Rece Davis , host, ESPN College GameDay

, host, ESPN College GameDay Dave Dunn , head football coach, Christopher Columbus High School

, head football coach, Christopher Columbus High School Jen Lada , features reporter, ESPN College GameDay

, features reporter, ESPN College GameDay Louis Riddick , NFL and college football analyst

, NFL and college football analyst Tim Plough, former tight-end coach at Cal Football

former tight-end coach at Cal Football Benjamin Cure , friend of Fernando Mendoza and host of The Benjamin Cure Show

, friend of Fernando Mendoza and host of The Benjamin Cure Show Dan Orlovsky , NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN

, NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN Louis Riddick , NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN

, NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN Kelley Carter, ABC News contributor and senior entertainment writer for Andscape

IMPACT x Nightline: There’s Something About Fernando is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.