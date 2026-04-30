There’s Something About Fernando: "IMPACT x Nightline" Shines a Spotlight on Breakout College Football Quarterback Fernando Mendoza

"IMPACT x Nightline: There’s Something About Fernando" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline highlights Fernando Mendoza, the breakout college football quarterback who led the Indiana Hoosiers’ undefeated season to become the Raiders’ No. 1 NFL draft pick.

What's Happening:

  • IMPACT x Nightline explores the extraordinary journey of Fernando Mendoza, the breakout college football star, whose popularity has transcended sports, as he wills his way from overlooked underdog to undeniable champion.
  • From his beginnings in Miami, Florida, and his unbreakable bond with his mother, who is battling multiple sclerosis, to the biggest stage in a young football player’s life — the NFL draft.
  • After leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a remarkable undefeated season, culminating in a national championship win and a Heisman Trophy, Mendoza takes his victory lap as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. But will he live up to the hype? Learn Mendoza's compelling story and find out what’s next for this rising star.
  • Interviews include the following:
    • Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor and ESPN essayist
    • Rece Davis, host, ESPN College GameDay
    • Dave Dunn, head football coach, Christopher Columbus High School
    • Jen Lada, features reporter, ESPN College GameDay
    • Louis Riddick, NFL and college football analyst
    • Tim Plough, former tight-end coach at Cal Football
    • Benjamin Cure, friend of Fernando Mendoza and host of The Benjamin Cure Show
    • Dan Orlovsky, NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN
    • Louis Riddick, NFL and College Football Analyst, ESPN
    • Kelley Carter, ABC News contributor and senior entertainment writer for Andscape
  • IMPACT x Nightline: There’s Something About Fernando is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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