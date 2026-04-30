ABC Renews "Scrubs" and "Shifting Gears," "R.J. Decker" Awaits its Fate

Currently, odds are 50--50 that the Floridian crime drama will see a second season.

ABC has made key decisions about its 2026–27 lineup, renewing two popular comedies while leaving the fate of one drama still uncertain.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that ABC has renewed both Scrubs (revival) and Shifting Gears for the 2026–27 season.

This renewal marks Season 2 for Scrubs and Season 3 for Shifting Gears.

Episode counts have not been announced, but both shows are expected to have short seasons again.

Both comedies earned renewals due to strong ratings and viewership performance.

The Scrubs revival had the highest-rated comedy premiere among Adults 18–49 this season and reached over 11 million viewers in 35 days.

Shifting Gears remains ABC’s most-watched comedy on linear TV, with its Season 2 finale achieving strong multiplatform ratings.

The only ABC scripted show still awaiting a decision is freshman drama R.J. Decker, with roughly 50–50 renewal chances.

R.J. Decker performs weaker in linear ratings but does well on Hulu, often appearing in the Daily Top 10.

It is interesting to see R.J. Decker lag behind, after sitting at the number one spot on Disney+ series for a good time after its premiere.

It was looking as if the Florida-based crime drama was a surefire hit for the network, but it seems the show began to slip in viewership as the season went on.

Its renewal may depend on competition from The Rookie: North pilot, which is also being considered for next season.

ABC could potentially pick up both dramas by reducing episode orders on other shows to manage budget.

Actor Scott Speedman’s appearance at a Disney TV event alongside renewed and pending shows is seen as a positive sign.

The Rookie spinoff pilot starring Jay Ellis is still under consideration.

ABC has decided not to move forward with the comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?.

Scrubs is produced by Bill Lawrence and his team, with original cast members involved as executive producers.

Shifting Gears is executive produced by Tim Allen and a large production team, with co-lead Kat Dennings also serving as a producer.

Both series are produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

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