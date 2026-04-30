ABC Renews "Scrubs" and "Shifting Gears," "R.J. Decker" Awaits its Fate
Currently, odds are 50--50 that the Floridian crime drama will see a second season.
ABC has made key decisions about its 2026–27 lineup, renewing two popular comedies while leaving the fate of one drama still uncertain.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that ABC has renewed both Scrubs (revival) and Shifting Gears for the 2026–27 season.
- This renewal marks Season 2 for Scrubs and Season 3 for Shifting Gears.
- Episode counts have not been announced, but both shows are expected to have short seasons again.
- Both comedies earned renewals due to strong ratings and viewership performance.
- The Scrubs revival had the highest-rated comedy premiere among Adults 18–49 this season and reached over 11 million viewers in 35 days.
- Shifting Gears remains ABC’s most-watched comedy on linear TV, with its Season 2 finale achieving strong multiplatform ratings.
- The only ABC scripted show still awaiting a decision is freshman drama R.J. Decker, with roughly 50–50 renewal chances.
- R.J. Decker performs weaker in linear ratings but does well on Hulu, often appearing in the Daily Top 10.
- It is interesting to see R.J. Decker lag behind, after sitting at the number one spot on Disney+ series for a good time after its premiere.
- It was looking as if the Florida-based crime drama was a surefire hit for the network, but it seems the show began to slip in viewership as the season went on.
- Its renewal may depend on competition from The Rookie: North pilot, which is also being considered for next season.
- ABC could potentially pick up both dramas by reducing episode orders on other shows to manage budget.
- Actor Scott Speedman’s appearance at a Disney TV event alongside renewed and pending shows is seen as a positive sign.
- The Rookie spinoff pilot starring Jay Ellis is still under consideration.
- ABC has decided not to move forward with the comedy pilot Do You Want Kids?.
- Scrubs is produced by Bill Lawrence and his team, with original cast members involved as executive producers.
- Shifting Gears is executive produced by Tim Allen and a large production team, with co-lead Kat Dennings also serving as a producer.
- Both series are produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.
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