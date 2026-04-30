National Geographic Leans into "Secrets Of..." and Celebrity Hosted Series in Future Content Lineup

James Cameron will continue to work on the "Secrets Of..." series to bring innovative content to the network.

National Geographic is ramping up production on celebrity-hosted series and expanding their Secrets Of… franchise in an effort to focus on quality over quantity at the network.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that National Geographic is shifting their focus to celebrity-led exploration series and high-quality wildlife documentaries, and also spoke with Nat Geo President Courteney Monroe on the future of the network..

Examples include Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Tucci in Italy, and nature titles like Ocean with David Attenborough and Secrets of the Bees.

The “Secrets Of…” wildlife franchise, led by James Cameron, is expanding with new series.

New additions include Secrets of the Bears and Secrets of the Deep, following earlier entries about whales, elephants, octopus, penguins, and bees.

Secrets of the Bears will explore all eight bear species worldwide, revealing new science and behaviors and is set to premiere in spring 2027.

Secrets of the Deep will examine little-known ocean ecosystems and the interconnected lives of deep-sea creatures.

Both series involve explorer Bertie Gregory and are produced by major natural history studios.

Nat Geo President Courteney Monroe emphasizes their effort to prioritize innovation in storytelling, using advanced cinematography and technology to present nature in new ways.

The franchise aims to be engaging, uplifting, and accessible rather than feeling educational or “like homework.”

Natural history productions take years to complete due to their complexity and scope.

Other upcoming or ongoing projects include Underdogs (narrated by Ryan Reynolds), A Real Bug’s Life, and The Real Finding Nemo.

In an effort to create content for families and children, Nat Geo is also leaning into Disney IP, using their real world roots to connect with younger audiences.

Nat Geo is also investing in celebrity-driven travel/adventure shows with figures like Will Smith and Stanley Tucci.

The network’s strategy is shifting toward “fewer, bigger, better” productions instead of long-running reality series.

With over 274 million Instagram followers, Nat Geo highlights trust and authenticity, emphasizing that its visuals are real and not AI-generated.

The company continues to promote nature content during events like Earth Month with new specials and documentaries.

What They’re Saying:

Courteney Monroe, President of Nat Geo: “Jim Cameron is a huge part of the success. We’ve had a lot of conversations with him about the longevity of the franchise and he has really helped us, he’s got this relentless push towards cutting-edge cinematography and technology. [We’re asking], ‘What are new ways we can tell the story? How can we bring the natural world to life for audiences in ways we haven’t before?’”

Pole to Pole with Will Smith:

Back in January, Nat Geo invited audiences on a worldwide adventure in Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

The limited-series watched as Smith completed boundary pushing challenges in honor of his late-mentor.

You can check out our review of Pole to Pole with Will Smith and stream it now on Disney+.

Read More Nat Geo: