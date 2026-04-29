"Designed to Last" Trailer Debuts For The High-Stakes Home Building Competition

New reality series hosted by Maria Menounos challenges teams to build homes that withstand extreme conditions.

What if your home could outsmart a wildfire, withstand hurricane-force winds, or endure freezing storms, and look good doing it? A new competition series is putting innovation to the ultimate test, challenging builders to rethink how homes can survive in an increasingly unpredictable world.

What’s Happening:

Designed to Last officially premieres May 5, 2026, bringing together design, engineering, and high-stakes competition in a way that hasn’t been seen before.

Hosted by Maria Menounos, the four-episode series sits at the intersection of home protection and entertainment, tasking teams with solving one of today’s most pressing issues: how to safeguard homes against extreme environmental conditions.

As climate-related threats continue to impact communities across the country, Designed to Last positions itself as both a competition and a forward-looking exploration of real-world solutions.

Each episode focuses on a specific environmental hazard including wind, water, snow and ice, and fire, offering a deep dive into the vulnerabilities homeowners face.

Rather than simply identifying problems, the series pushes contestants to create practical, buildable solutions that could help prevent costly damage and improve long-term resilience.

The format raises the stakes with intense 10-hour build challenges. Three teams made up of architects, engineers, and inventors must modify tiny homes to withstand the episode’s featured threat. Working against the clock, they’re forced to balance durability, creativity, and real-world functionality in designs that are immediately put to the test.

Guiding and judging the competition are Eric Eremita, an award-winning contractor known for his expertise in home renovation, and Wendell Holland, a celebrated designer recognized for his craftsmanship and innovation.

Together, they evaluate each build on resilience, practicality, and overall execution ensuring that winning designs aren’t just visually impressive, but genuinely effective.

Beyond the competition itself, the series offers a tangible incentive with lasting impact. The winning team will receive a $100,000 grant to further develop their concept, helping transform experimental ideas into real-world applications that could shape the future of home construction and safety.

With its blend of urgency, creativity, and purpose-driven storytelling, Designed to Last reflects a growing interest in content that goes beyond entertainment, offering viewers both inspiration and actionable insight. As audiences tune in starting May 5, the series promises not only dramatic builds and high-pressure challenges, but also a glimpse into how innovation can help protect what matters most.

Watch the trailer for Designed to Last below:

More Hulu News: