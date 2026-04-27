Hulu Sets Premiere Date for “Alice and Steve” as New Comedy Promises Messy Feuds and Sharp Humor

What happens when your best friend crosses a line you can’t uncross and takes your family with him? That’s the deliciously chaotic premise at the center of Hulu’s newest comedy, a sharp, uncomfortable, and wildly entertaining series that turns friendship into a battlefield.

What’s Happening:

Alice and Steve is set to premiere June 8, 2026, dropping all six episodes at once on Hulu and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with an international rollout on Disney+.

The series has already begun building buzz following its world premiere at CANNESERIES on April 26, with a U.S. debut set for the Tribeca Festival on June 4.

At the center of the story is Alice, played by Nicola Walker, whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, played by Jemaine Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.

What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life.

But Steve isn’t backing down. Instead, the situation escalates into an all-out emotional war, transforming what was once a close friendship into a deeply personal and often hilarious feud. The show leans into its “wrong-com” identity, subverting traditional romantic comedy tropes and replacing them with tension, pettiness, and razor-sharp humor.

The series explores uncomfortable but compelling questions about loyalty, boundaries, and the limits of love.

How far is too far when someone betrays you? And when love and revenge start to blur, is there any way back? These themes drive a narrative that’s equal parts funny and brutal, offering a fresh take on modern relationships.

Supporting performances from Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith help round out the ensemble, adding layers to a story that thrives on its complicated dynamics.

The project comes from Clerkenwell Films, the production company behind Baby Reindeer, signaling a similar willingness to push boundaries and embrace emotionally charged storytelling.

With its biting humor, unpredictable twists, and fearless approach to messy human relationships, Alice and Steve is shaping up to be one of the more daring comedy releases of the summer.

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