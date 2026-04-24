Upcoming Hulu Series Seemingly Films Scene at 2026 NFL Draft
No, they didn't start the draft over — it's all scripted.
Fans observing day two of the NFL Draft on social media may have been confused to see a certain pick by the Cleveland Browns — but all signs suggest that "pick" was filmed for an upcoming Hulu production.
What's Happening:
- As the second night of the 2026 NFL Draft got underway, commissioner Roger Goodell stepped up to the mic to announce the first overall pick.
- That honor went to Ohio State quarterback Connor Roarke.
- But, of course, in reality, the real top overall pick was made by the Las Vegas Raiders, who opted for Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.
- Instead, this Roarke pick was part of an unspecified film production.
- Piecing together some (rather obvious) clues, though, it would seem that the show in question is Hulu's upcoming series The Land.
- Hailing from Dan Fogelman, The Land centers around the Cleveland Browns (with The Land being a nickname for the Ohio city).
- Moreover, the photo of Roarke shown looks an awful lot like actor Sam Corlett.
- You can check out a video of the moment from YouTuber JaguarGator9:
- Presumably, we'll see this clip again when The Land arrives on Hulu.
More on The Land:
- In October 2024, Hulu picked up the then-untitled NFL drama from Paradise and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
- Since then, numerous cast members have joined the project, including:
- Christopher Meloni
- William H. Macy
- Mandy Moore
- Chloe Bennet
- Chace Crawford
- Sam Corlett
- Tanner Zagarino
- Bridget Moynahan
- Benjamin Bratt
- 20th Television and Skydance Sports are producing.