Upcoming Hulu Series Seemingly Films Scene at 2026 NFL Draft

No, they didn't start the draft over — it's all scripted.
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Fans observing day two of the NFL Draft on social media may have been confused to see a certain pick by the Cleveland Browns — but all signs suggest that "pick" was filmed for an upcoming Hulu production.

What's Happening:

  • As the second night of the 2026 NFL Draft got underway, commissioner Roger Goodell stepped up to the mic to announce the first overall pick.
  • That honor went to Ohio State quarterback Connor Roarke.
  • But, of course, in reality, the real top overall pick was made by the Las Vegas Raiders, who opted for Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.
  • Instead, this Roarke pick was part of an unspecified film production.
  • Piecing together some (rather obvious) clues, though, it would seem that the show in question is Hulu's upcoming series The Land.
  • Hailing from Dan Fogelman, The Land centers around the Cleveland Browns (with The Land being a nickname for the Ohio city).
  • Moreover, the photo of Roarke shown looks an awful lot like actor Sam Corlett.
  • You can check out a video of the moment from YouTuber JaguarGator9:

  • Presumably, we'll see this clip again when The Land arrives on Hulu.

More on The Land:

  • In October 2024, Hulu picked up the then-untitled NFL drama from Paradise and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
  • Since then, numerous cast members have joined the project, including:
    • Christopher Meloni
    • William H. Macy
    • Mandy Moore
    • Chloe Bennet
    • Chace Crawford
    • Sam Corlett
    • Tanner Zagarino
    • Bridget Moynahan 
    • Benjamin Bratt
  • 20th Television and Skydance Sports are producing.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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