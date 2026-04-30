ESPN's David Roberts to Retire After 50 Year Long Career in Media

Roberts served as the network's Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment.

David Roberts, a longtime leader at ESPN who helped shape its news and studio programming, is set to retire after a decades-long career in the media industry.

What’s Happening:

David Roberts will retire from ESPN at the end of August after nearly 50 years in media.

He joined ESPN in 2004 and rose to Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment.

Roberts oversees ESPN’s news division, including journalism, digital content, SportsCenter, studio shows, podcasts, and audio.

He also supervises major programs like First Take, Get Up, PTI, and NFL Live.

Roberts described his 22-year ESPN career as an “honor and a blessing.”

He received major honors, including the NATAS Silver Circle (2024) and induction into the NABJ Hall of Fame (2023).

Under his leadership, ESPN studio shows achieved strong ratings and expanded initiatives like First Take’s HBCU campus tours.

SportsCenter reached record viewership levels and expanded with new editions and nationwide projects like 50 States in 50 Days.

He helped launch shows such as NBA Today and supported talent development for personalities like Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter.

Roberts also played a role in expanding ESPN’s radio and digital programming, including collaborations with Rich Eisen.

Before ESPN, he spent over 25 years in local news and became the first African American news director in Ohio and later in Georgia.

His career began in 1978 in Detroit and included leadership roles across multiple U.S. television stations.

What They’re Saying:

David Roberts: “This has been both a real honor and a blessing to work for and with the most talented people in the industry. I am extremely humbled and grateful to have had the opportunities afforded me as a member of the ESPN leadership team. It has been simply an awesome 22 years.”

“This has been both a real honor and a blessing to work for and with the most talented people in the industry. I am extremely humbled and grateful to have had the opportunities afforded me as a member of the ESPN leadership team. It has been simply an awesome 22 years.” Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content: “David Roberts has had a long and extremely distinguished career in this industry and we’ve been fortunate to have him as part of the ESPN team for more than two decades. His leadership has made a tremendous difference and he will leave a lasting legacy at ESPN. We wish him all the best in retirement.”

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