Phineas and Ferb Explain the Importance of the Zamboni Machine in Fun Ad for the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Zamboni: It sounds like pasta, but it actually plays an important role in hockey!
Phineas and Ferb are getting hockey fans excited for the ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs with a fun tie-in ad.
What's Happening:
- In a newly released ad timed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, airing on ESPN and ABC, Phineas and Ferb explain just what a Zamboni ice resurfacing machine is and how important it is to hockey.
- The typical humor of the series is on display here, as Phineas explains how the machine can create enough ice shavings to produce 3,661 snow cones.
- When Phineas explains how the machine can go as fast as 9.7 mph, even a very bundled up tortoise can go faster!
- Check out the fun ad for yourself below.
- While we await a new season of Phineas and Ferb to hit the airwaves, fans can enjoy the ongoing miniseries, Agent P Under C – which sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Recently, a very buff Perry the Platypus and a much-less-buff Dr. Doofenshmirtz made their way to the popular video game Fortnite.
- Earlier this year, Disney announced that a third Phineas and Ferb movie had been officially greenlit!
More Disney TV News:
- Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV this summer with House of Stassi, premiering this July on Freeform and Hulu.
- Khloé Kardashian is expanding her reality TV empire once again and putting her closest circle front and center with The Girls.
- Take several reality celebrities, put them in an Italian villa, and have them perform mafia movie-inspired challenges and you have Hulu's upcoming series The Mob.
- A new series and a new set of wives are coming to Hulu later this year, with the new spin-off, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now