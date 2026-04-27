Fans Boost Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft to Third Most-Watched Ever

Pittsburgh's explosive attendance shatters previous records for the NFL Draft.
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Fans fueled Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft to its third most-watched audience ever, averaging 13.2 million viewers across linear and digital platforms.

What's Happening:

  • Coverage of Round 1 on Thursday, April 23 spanned ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, NFL+, YouTube, TikTok and X.
  • The 2026 broadcast ranks as the second most-watched Round 1 since 2020, trailing only the record-setting 2025 NFL Draft, while viewership increased 8% compared to Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
  • The seventh edition of The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular generated:
    • More than 54 million total minutes consumed
    • 2.2 million total views across YouTube, TikTok, X and the ESPN App on Day 1
  • The strong audience numbers add to a broader slate of milestones for the 2026 NFL Draft.
  • Pittsburgh hosted a record-breaking 805,000 attendees across all three days, including a single-day record of 320,000 fans on Thursday for Round 1.
  • In its first year as the NFL’s Draft retail partner, Fanatics helped set a new merchandise sales record during Draft weekend, surpassing the previous record set in Green Bay in 2025.

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