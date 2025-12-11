"Aladdin on Broadway" Audiences Surprised by Special Guest
Those visiting last night’s performance of Aladdin on Broadway were treated to a special surprise and a call to action for Disney’s Holiday Magic Tour this year.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the Broadway stage to catch a performance of Aladdin were treated to an extra special guest last night, December 10th.
- As part of Disney's Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch brought an extra dose of surprise to audiences by making his debut at the conclusion of Aladdin on Broadway.
- After the final curtain call of the Aladdin on Broadway show, Stitch popped up in one of the balcony boxes before joining Genie on stage for a special holiday call to action, encouraging the audience to donate a toy to Toys for Tots for children and families who need it most, all while delighting fans and spreading seasonal cheer.
- This holiday season, Disney is inspiring fans and families everywhere to "Make Someone's Holiday Magic” and celebrate the joy of giving back.
- Disney has embarked on a Holiday Magic Tour to more than 20 cities around the world, spreading cheer through Toys for Tots toy donations, community activations, special surprises, and moments of joy for kids and families.
- This year’s efforts continue a 75-year collaboration that Walt Disney himself started with the Marine Toys for Tots program. You can join this incredible tradition and make someone’s holiday magic in several ways:
- Online Donation: Donate a toy online at DisneyStore.com through December 24, 2025.
- In-Person Donation: Donate a new, unwrapped toy in person at Disney Stores, the Disneyland Resort, or Walt Disney World Resort from now through December 14, 2025.
Appropriate Time to Crash:
- The whole concept of Stitch crashing another production is reminiscent of the original marketing campaign for the animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, when it debuted back in 2002.
- In it, Stitch appears in numerous different moments from Disney classics, injecting his chaos into the memorable scenes.
- While this Broadway effort was to get attention on Disney’s Holiday Magic tour and a worthy cause, we’d bet solid money there was at least one person in the audience who thought this might be an announcement of a Lilo & Stitch Broadway show. Again, that did not happen.
- Because of the serious nature of the cause in a fun filled moment, it was best that the saved the moment until the curtain call, but we can’t help but feel a recreation of this original promo, seen below, would have been good fun. Even though it would surely anger the audience as well.
