"StuGo" Wraps Up First Season with a Mutant Dinner Gone Awry and One of Lullah's Rivals Stealing the Kids

The first season of StuGo on Disney Channel comes to end with a mutant dinner gone awry, and one of Lullah’s rivals stealing the kids to build HIS doomsday machine.

Pea-Brained Mutant Crystal Nuptials

Dr. Lullah is busy setting up a dinner for Crystal Delegates to come and visit her, while Mr. Okay is at the Dog U.N. Outside her office, three of the mutants - Chicho, Bombo, and Gunch - have arrived to ask her about a bowl full of oddly shaped berries. Not wanting to deal with them, Lullah hides out of view and even hears Bombo suggest that today is that day that he is going to ask her to marry him.

As the mutants try to break in and find her, they break through the door and to cover up their damage, they decide to smash holes in other doors. The whole episode plays out very much like a Three Stooges comedy.

While her attempts to hide from them escalate, Lullah finds herself hiding in a nearby cabinet alongside concrete bricks. And wouldn’t you know it, the mutants are out of bricks. They smash through the doors to the cabinet, rolling the whole thing with Lullah and the bricks inside, knocking her unconscious.

Of course, the mutants think that they have killed and her and attempt to bury her before an incoming call from Mr. Okay (again, at the U.N. for dogs) realizes what’s going on and tells them to go unbury her. Still, the mutants think they have full control over Lullah’s belongings, including a set of robot arms that Bombo proceeds to control, puppeteer Lullah with.

Perfect, since the Crystal Delegates have arrived and don’t seem to realize there is a show being put on for them by the mutants. They’re only here for their meal. As is tradition, if the multi-course meal goes well, they will grant Lullah one wish. While the audience suspects Lullah knew this, the mutants decide to use their wish on why they came to Lullah in the first place - to figure out what the berries are for.

But to get that wish, the mutants must new serve a fancy dinner. Chicho becomes the head chef for the occasion, serving up glass to the crystals since he, an alligator mutant, likes eating baby alligators, so they must like eating baby glass crystals.

However, the crystals can’t eat the glass through their tiny mouths. Fortunately, Bombo quickly suggests they melt the glass into a liquid that they can drink. Bombo is calling all these shots as Lullah with the robot arms, but also finds himself flirting with (and maybe even falling for) the Crystal Delegate Zarconium.

The meal seems to be going well, but there is no dessert, angering the crystals who are now ready to unleash psychic horrors upon them. That is, until they are fed the mystery berries, which delights the delegates. As such, they are going to be granted a wish. Now, they were originally going to ask about the berries, but they are gone now but Bombo still wants to be married - so he uses his wish to marry Zarconium, but as Lullah.

It’s a beautiful ceremony all set up on the beach, but as everything is happening, Lullah begins to come to and Bombo comes clean about everything that has happened. Regardless, Zarconium still is interested and thinks Bombo (who is minimally a frog and largely a pair of legs) looks insane but wants to marry him anyway. Sadly, the crystal delegates must leave and Zarconium reveals that he will not be back for thousands of years.

Lullah is now fully coherent and hopes that the mutants were smart enough to wish that they are all protected from “the impact" but as we know, they didn’t.

The episode ends as a meteor is on approach to the island, but this is only the first half of the episode, so we know this doesn’t matter regardless.

S.T.U.G.O.

Lullah is now ready to take on any challenges thanks to a new mech-suit that the kids have built for her. She just needs to be plugged in and charged up. However, Pliny refuses to do so as the kids have all had enough of her bossy attitude and inability to remember their names. After all, there are only six weeks left of their summer (according to Hat Glasses) and Lullah has not done anything for the kids or that they want to do.

Outside in the ocean, a whirlpool opens up, causing Lullah to panic and demand that they plug her in right away, but it’s too late. Now, Dr. Rostrum - one of Lullah’s rivals - has arrived and he is from the Secret Technological Unconventional Genius Organization…or “S.T.U.G.O."

Ahhhhhh, there it is.

Pliny also points out that StuGo could also mean Student Government, and Rostrum points out how clever she is and how clever the fellow kids must be too. Even Chip, who has been struggling in a puddle of grease for hours. The kids now face a choice, go with Rostrum, or plug Lullah in and help her get rid of him. Rostrum also points out that the kids are being forced to do labor for Lullah, and offers instead the opportunity to do actual science work and promises to make things better for them. The kids, particularly Pliny, turn on Lullah and agree to join Rostrum's curriculum.

Rostrum is quite familiar with the island, and takes kids to areas on the island and in the lab that they have never seen, including a locker room full of jumpsuits that they each can wear. Immediately, the kids are excited and start working on things but there is definitely an evil bend to Rostrum, who blatantly calls the kids suckers (though he disguises it by offering them candy). In this playground of a lab that they are working in, the kids are all working on portals an a glove… at the suggestion of Rostrum. Meanwhile, Francis has found shrinking rays and is shrinking a horse for her own amusement. Eventually, the kids have made a doomsday weapon for Rostrum - a glove that opens up whirlpool vortexes. So who is really the bad guy? Rostrum reveals his intent to destroy the world, one continent at a time, and reveals that he is an octopus with a human head.

The kids immediately seek out Lullah for help once they realize what they have done. Lullah agrees to help, as well as make things a little better for them on the island, and they all need to make adjustments to her robot mech-suit so that each of them has a part in it. It’s very Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but we’re here for it. What follows is quite the fight with Rostrum, who is attempting to suck the island up into a giant portal, that will sink it under the ocean. With the additional help of Mr. Okay and Francis’s tiny horse, Lullah and the kids defeat Rostrum who gets sucked up into his own portal.

This saves the island and most of it falls back into place, with the kids’ cargo ship now at the top of the volcano. Walt Disney World fans may note some unintentional(?) Typhoon Lagoon synergy.

As a reward for helping her save the island, Lullah offers to take them all to a real summer camp, but the kids want to stay on the island with her, she even remembers their names….kind of.

This marks the conclusion of the first season of StuGo. At this time, there has been no official announcement of a second season. However, TitMouse (who has been the animation studio behind the series) recently had job postings - looking for various artist positions for the series. On top of that, Disney TV Animation is set to have a presence at next month’s Annecy animation festival in France. In the last few years, this has been the time in which new series and renewals have been announced for various shows, so stay tuned!

This season finale of StuGo is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. Fans can also catch the series when it debuts on Disney+ this summer.