Suga Mama Performs Her Version of "The Proud Family" Theme in Latest Theme Song Takeover
This jazzy rendition is something we could listen to a few times over!
The popular Disney Channel short form series, Theme Song Takeover, revisits the hit series, The Proud Family, and it’s sequel series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, as Suga Mama takes over.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Theme Song Takeover from Disney Channel sees fan-favorite Suga Mama take over the theme song to her show, The Proud Family.
- As we start the short, it’s clear that Oscar is ready for the big game, complete with snacks and drinks, before he audibly wonders who is going to sing at the halftime show.
- Well, it grows more and more frustrating for Oscar as Suga Mama takes over the theme song to the show, presenting the theme in her very own jazzy rendition.
- The whole time, of course, Oscar is along for the journey as the song takes off getting more and more frustrated as we go.
- It’s a cover so good though, that it seems that we are already well aware of who is going to be singing at the Halftime show in his big game.
- Take a look at the new short below.
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.
- Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" debuted in 2023 telling entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics.
- You can catch up with all the episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, as well as the original The Proud Family, streaming now on Disney+.
