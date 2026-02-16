"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Fetty Wap, Tashera Simmons, and More to Appear Week of February 16

The show also welcomes Kamie Crawford, Julia Gagnon, Corey B, and others to the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 16-20:

Monday, February 16 - Answers in the Stars Kamie Crawford (Catfish; decision to move her wedding date because of astrology) Aliza Kelly (Professional celebrity astrologer; explores Tamron’s birth chart) Amira Soofi (Moved across the country based on astrocartography) Molly Vasicek (Pet astrologer; insights on our furry friend’s needs) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Tuesday, February 17 - Candid Conversations: The In-Laws Colette Fehr (Couple’s therapist, relationship expert) A husband and wife who reached a breaking point and went no-contact with his mother A married couple mends their relationship with a mother-in-law after tragedy struck their family A woman accepted her daughter-in-law into the family and created a close-knit bond

Wednesday, February 18 - Lost and Found Julia Gagnon (American Idol alum; the search for her biological brother that went viral) Alex Gentry (Reuniting with sister Julia Gagnon) Michael Parziale (“The Drone Ranger,” using drones to help rescue lost pets) Gina Manfredi (Lost puppy rescued by Michael Parziale) Neena Rouhani (Found a wallet on the NYC subway and became friends with the 88-year-old owner)

Thursday, February 19 - Does it Work? Denise Caldwell (Testing all the latest fashion trends) Raul Otero (Tamron’s Emmy®-nominated makeup artist; testing the number 53 contour method on a member of the Tam Fam) Genesis Rivas (Oprah Daily beauty editor; testing the viral I-Wigs) Johnny Wright (Tamron’s Emmy-nominated master hairstylist; tests the latest hair gadgets) Meaghan B. Murphy (Woman’s Day Editor-in-Chief; tests viral cleaning tricks) Corey B (Testing viral recipes)

Friday, February 20 - Daytime Exclusives Fetty Wap (Discusses life after prison, family and what’s next) Tashera Simmons and son Xavier Simmons (Discuss the late DMX and the new documentary, X vs. Earl: The Simmons Family Speaks)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.