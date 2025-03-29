"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Leah Van Dale, Deborah Roberts and More to Appear Week of March 31st

This week also marks 1000 episodes of "Tamron Hall" and she's celebrating with a some incredible surprises!

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th:

Monday, March 31 - Tamron’s 1000th Episode Robin Roberts ( Good Morning America ) A magical giveaway for a 13-year-old (Neighborhood lemonade stand raised over $200,000 to support other kids) Shontay Lundy (Creator of Black Girl Sunscreen) Special surprise for Tamron from alma mater Temple University

Tuesday, April 1 - Not on My Bingo Card Ashley Alnissa Williams (Had a falling out with her mother, but when she decided to make amends, she did it with the surprise of a lifetime) Tracey Cooke (Went viral when her head suddenly started steaming from a menopausal hot flash) Katelyn Yates (Went to the doctor for a sore throat only to find out she was pregnant with quadruplets) Plus, a brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 2 - Candid Conversations: Feminine Energy Tasha Smith ( Survival of The Thickest ; sharing her story on her own terms and learning to embrace self-love) Ariana Castell and Naomi Fiawoo (Their version of feminine energy) Courtney Pierson (Life coach; spiritual mentor) and Beverley Andre (Relationship therapist)

Thursday, April 3 - Ripped from the Headlines Daytime exclusive: Leah Van Dale (Losing her job after having a baby; her new platform, “Snatch," where she helps normalize difficult conversations for moms) Deborah Roberts ( 20/20: The After Show )

Friday, April 4 - Fad or Forever Tina Lamorte (Bed parties) Dr. Kiran Mian (Skincare trends) Sierra Mayhew (Fashion trends) Viral Goodies: Dubai Chocolate; Cinnamon roll-only bakery “Sunday Morning" in New York Pablo Munoz (Padel Ball) Casey Lewis and Denny Directo (Their take on whether these trends are a fad or forever)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.