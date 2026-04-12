"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Dr. Sandra Lee, Jools Lebron, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

Plus, Jennie Garth, Dana Vaughns, Lena Yao, Reagan Lynch, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 13-17:

Monday, April 13 - Ripped From the Headlines Karli Aylesworth (Daughter of the American woman who went missing on a boat trip in the Bahamas, speaks out in search of answers)

Tuesday, April 14 - The Meaning of Your Life Arthur C. Brooks (The Meaning of Your Life: Finding purpose in an Age of Emptiness) Lena Yao (The other side to online fame) Wade Lytal and Aaron Kendle (Developed an unexpected friendship in the wake of unimaginable pain when Wade lost his daughter, Kellyanne, in last summer’s Texas floods)

Wednesday, April 15 - Jennie Garth’s Reinvention Jennie Garth (I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose and Embracing Reinvention) Raegan Lynch (Went viral when she documented her reinvention post-heartbreak on social media, with millions tuning in) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Thursday, April 16 - Would You Know What To Do? Daytime Exclusive with Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper) (Reveals a life-altering moment that was caught on tape) Andrea Walker and Rene Villarreal Albe (Made a spontaneous decision when they found themselves in a terrifying situation on a Texas freeway) Keira Patterson (Shares how two heroes helped save her grandson in an emergency) Chris Greene (Shares the dramatic sea rescue that was caught on camera when his daughter, Coco, got stuck in a rip current)

Friday, April 17 - The Dark Side of Fame Daytime Exclusive with Jools Lebron, the social media star behind the “very demure” trend. Why she says the viral video ruined her life and what led to her new sobriety journey Chat and Performance by Dana Vaughns (Rose to fame as a child, shares his struggle with addiction behind the scenes, and how he is redefining fame on his own terms).



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.