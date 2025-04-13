"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Meri Brown, Soleil Moon Frye and More to Appear Week of April 14th

This week's topics include "Little Dreamers, Big Dreams," "Spin the Block," and "Tamron's Tasting Table"

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th:

Monday, April 14 - Little Dreamers, Big Dreams Honor Smoke (The youngest person to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated – wrestling champion) Bryson Mcglynn ( MasterChef Junior Champion; shares a delicious steak recipe) Amazing update from Naomi Deberry (new book, My Daddy Needs a Gift ) Performance by Amari and Azariah Pritchett (Brand-new song, “Your Name")

Tuesday, April 15 - Spin the block Jennifer Nettles ( The Bondsman ; plus Sugarland’s Take Me Home tour) Danielle Pinnock ( Ghosts ) Sixtine Rouyre and Hayden Cohen (How they found love the second time around) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 16 - This is Real Life Daytime Exclusive: Meri Brown ( Sister Wives ) Daytime Exclusive: Soleil Moon Frye and Angel Carter Conrad (the late Aaron Carter’s twin sister) (documentary, The Carters )

Thursday, April 17 - Best of Faith and Inspiration Latanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young and Alana Arenas (Cast of Broadway’s Purpose ) Performance by Jekalyn Carr (new song, “Don’t Faint") Updates from some of our most inspiring guests.

Friday, April 18 - Tamron’s Tasting Table: Spring Edition Larry Morrow and Lenora Chong (Cajun BBQ shrimp with cheesy grit cakes) Leah Cohen (Owner of Pig & Khao; braised brisket recipe) Daneshia Lynch (Tasty desserts)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.