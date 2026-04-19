"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Paul Connell, Keith Lee, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

Show topics include "Manscape Landscape," "What's Your Aura," "We Didn't Expect That!," "Familee Day with Keith Lee," and "Summer Parenting Unfiltered."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 20-24:

Monday, April 20 - Manscape Landscape Paul Connell and Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey; Recent eyelid lift surgery and breaking the stigma around men’s cosmetic procedures) Dr. Mark Karolak (Plastic surgeon) Tyler Tisza and Dr. Joseph P. Alukal (Urologist) (Viral trend around men’s fertility) Edgar Hernandez (Gives one Tam Fam member a hair transformation) Angelo Bahu (How men are embracing makeup as part of their everyday routines)

Tuesday, April 21 - What’s Your Aura? Amir “Aura” Khan (Student manager for the McNeese State Cowboys men’s basketball team) Rosie Sparky and Melvin Williams (Talk aura points) Mystic Michaela (Breaks down what aura colors mean) Eileen Lee (Aura photographer; reveals what Tamron’s aura portrait says about her) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 22 - We Didn’t Expect That! Tina Muir (Elite marathoner introduces the growing “plogging” movement to the Tam Fam) Surprising updates from some of the most unforgettable guests

Thursday, April 23 - Familee Day with Keith Lee Keith Lee (Brings a taste of his New Orleans food festival to the Tam Fam) Walter Johnson (“Mr. Tendernism” meets Keith Lee for the first time, and they make an exclusive announcement) Janel Prator (The Puddery; taste of festival favorites, including banana pudding) Exclusive sneak-peek performance from Flagboy Giz.

Friday, April 24 - Summer Parenting Unfiltered Two moms open up about the guilt they feel for not always wanting to play with their children. Reem Raouda (Shares how parents can stay present with their kids without losing themselves) Chanda Reynolds (How kids can preserve their individuality while sharing rooms with siblings) Dorian Johnson (Public health educator known as the “Phuncle” offers tips on raising resilient, healthy kids.) Newlyweds explain how moving back in with their parents helped them get on their feet and start their new life together.



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.