"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jalen Rose, Yvonne Orji, and More to Appear Week of April 21st

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, Tika Sumpter, Lono Brazil and more join the Tam Fam this week

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th:

Monday, April 21 - Manscape Landscape: Inside The Manosphere Exclusive : Jalen Rose (opens up about the phone call he had with his father whom he never met) Jason Wilson (The Man the Moment Demands) Bond Benton, Ph.D. A 16-year-old Detroit native who shares how he found himself drawn into the manosphere during the pandemic John Markette (Professional counselor; shares three important tips for parents of young men)

Tuesday, April 22 - Gorgeous Grays Tennille Jenkins and Vanessa Chamberlin (Why women should break free and embrace aging) Maryanne Connaughton (How gray hair helped her career) Lono Brazil (Starting his modeling career at age 54) Johnny Wright (Tamron’s hair stylist; reveals a gray hair makeover he gave to a lucky Tam Fam member) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 23 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 10, 2025 Daytime Exclusive: Deion Sanders (New talk show; documentary, Coach Prime ; his sons as they head into the NFL Draft; the controversial backlash against one of his star players, Travis Hunter; and his own personal health struggles) Bernice Williams, Rubie Williams, and Leila Evans (Three generations of community volunteers in the D.C. area – who say spreading kindness is in their DNA)

Thursday, April 24 - Best of Faith and Inspiration Tika Sumpter ( I Get It From My Mama ) Clinton Kelly and Stacy London ( What Not To Wear ; Wear Whatever The * You Want )

Friday, April 25 - It’s Fielding Season Daytime Exclusive: Yvonne Orji ( Pop The Balloon Live ) Tiff Baira ( Modern Dating for Dummies ; Love Train ) Tiff hosts an in-studio date with two lucky Tam Fam singles



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.