"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Victoria Rowell, Allen Payne, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

This week's topics include "True Crime," "Unleash Your Essence," "Full Court Press" and more.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

Monday, April 28 - True Crime with Tamron Hall Melissa G. Moore (Finding out her father was the Happy Face Killer) Delimar Vera ( The Hand That Robbed The Cradle ; thought to be dead after a fire in Philadelphia, but it turns out she lived and was raised by her kidnapper) Olivia Lavoice and Jane Parrent ( The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood )

Tuesday, April 29 - Unleash Your Essence Essence Atkins ( Poppa’s House ; her recent abstinence journey; career longevity as a working mom) Jenny Nguyen (Owner of The Sports Bra sports bar in Portland, Oregon; business model that focuses on the inclusion of women’s sports) Rachel Kellner (Co-owner of Aigner Chocolate) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 30 - Full Court Press Kiki Iriafen, Flau’jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo (ESPN’s Full Court Press ) Elle Duncan ( College Gameday ; WNBA’s Countdown coverage throughout the season) Daytime Exclusive: Victoria Rowell and Allen Payne ( Jason’s Lyric Live )

Thursday, May 1 - Tamron’s Tasting Table: Recipes That Raised Me Tom Colicchio, Chef Roblé Ali, Millie Peartree ( Top Chef ) Carson Kressley ( RuPaul’s Drag Race )

Friday, May 2 - It’s Fielding Season Ms. Tina Knowles ( Matriarch )



