"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Teddi Mellencamp, Tamela and David Mann and More to Appear Week of April 7th

The show will also explore themes of "Social Media Debates," "I Survived," and "Faith, Grace & Gratitude."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th:

Monday, April 7 - Social Media Debate s: Wedding Edition Robyn Walker (Award-winning wedding officiant) Cassie Horrel (Professional wedding planner) Trending debates: Proposing at a friend’s wedding Inviting kids to weddings Having the bridal party pay for the bachelorette And more

Tuesday, April 8 - I Survived Pete Koukov (Plane crash survivor) Luz Peña (ABC7 Bay Area reporter; came within a centimeter of losing her life when a skiing trip turned into a desperate fight for survival) Texas pastor who escaped an EF3 tornado that came over his boat while he was out fishing A 30-year-old New Jersey native tells us the terrifying story of how she survived being run over by a commuter train All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 9 - Legacy Loading… Saraya Jade-Bevis ( Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives ) Randy Fenoli ( Say Yes to the Dress ) Performance by Major

Thursday, April 10 Daytime Exclusive: Teddi Mellencamp ( Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ; how she’s fighting for her life amid her recent health battle with brain cancer) Chrissy Metz ( When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings )

Friday, April 11 - Faith, Grace & Gratitude Daytime Exclusive : Tamela and David Mann ( Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living ; Live Breathe Fight Tour ) Daytime Exclusive performance by Tamela (Song “Deserve to Win") Janice Kaplan ( What Your Body Knows About Happiness ) Liz Walker ( No One Left Alone ) Emotional reunion: Florida native struggling with addiction and a hotline operator who convinced him to go to rehab



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.