"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Lisa Rinna, Cast of "Cross" and More to Appear Week of February 23rd

The show also welcomes Taryn Smith, Sam Pezzullio, Eva Marcille, Gabriella Carr, and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 23-27:

Monday, February 23 - Why I Went Viral Taryn Smith (25-year-old trailblazer who became the first American woman to conquer the “world’s toughest row”) Cortrell Winkfield (Digital cake stand went viral) Anthony Sanders and Nicolette Van Dielen (Social media and music to help and a dream job) Kent Burris (Discovering new restaurants)

Tuesday, February 24 - Cross stars Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa (Cross) Gabriella Carr (Bold mission to collect a thousand “no’s” and why rejection became her greatest teacher) Two Tam Fam members reveal how they were inspired to take on the challenge All-new Shop Tam Fam.

Wednesday, February 25 - Is My Candle Killing Me? And More Medical Questions: Tackling viral health fears head-on with expert panel: Dr. Aly Cohen (Rheumatologist and environmental health expert) Dr. Jeanine Downie (Board-certified dermatologist) Imari Walker-Franklin (Research scientist) Dr. Partha Nandi (Gastroenterologist) From candles and gel manicures to microplastics in seafood, fact is separated from fiction and the most unsettling medical questions are answered.

Thursday, February 26 - Lisa Rinna’s Gonna Talk About It Lisa Rinna (You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It; pulling back the curtain on her headline-making career and fearless approach to life) Susan L. Taylor (20 years of the National CARES Mentoring Movement and its transformative impact) Sam Pezzullo (The Premiere)

Friday, February 27 - True Crime with Tamron Hall Eva Marcille (Pushed Off a Plane and Survived) Madison McGhee (Ice Cold Case) Pamela Childs (Hunt for the Missing)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.