"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Julia Haart, Suze Lopez, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

Plus Elise Neal, Jimmy Choi, Iyanla Vanzant, Nick Leighton, Leah Bonnema, and others also join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 12-16:

Monday, January 12 - Writing Their Own Script Elise Neal (G.R.I.T.S.) Sydney Jo Robinson (TikTok’s Rising Star of the Year nominee) Amirah Vann (Doc; candid conversation about motherhood and marriage)

Tuesday, January 13 - ENDFULLS Daytime Exclusive: Julia Haart (My Unorthodox Life star speaks out for the first time in a conversation about the very public end of her marriage) Julia Haart’s daughters Batsheva and Miriam (What this next chapter looks like for their family) Dr. Keri O’Brenner (Palliative care specialist explains how she reframes endings) Jimmy Choi (How he redefined life with Parkinson’s by competing on American Ninja Warrior) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, January 14 - Spiritual Reset with Iyanla Vanzant Iyanla Vanzant (Spiritual Hygiene: A Practical Path for Clean Living, Inner Authority, and Divine Freedom; Iyanla: The Inside Fix) Evelyn Lozada (How Iyanla impacted her spiritual journey) Iyanla guides a Tam Fam member who lost her mother just before the holidays through a moving ceremony of mourning and release

Thursday, January 15 - My Medical Mystery Daytime Exclusive: Suze Lopez (Her headline-making medical journey after discovering an ovarian cyst that grew to a staggering 22 pounds) Suez Lopez’s husband, miracle baby, and the doctor behind her one-in-a-million pregnancy. Summer Mckesson (Life-altering discovery she made after taking a DNA test to solve a life-threatening medical mystery) Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell (How her medical career was nearly derailed by a mystery illness that was dismissed and misdiagnosed)

Friday, January 16 - Social Media Debates Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema (Were You Raised by Wolves?) Could one live with their ex after a divorce? Is it better to shower in the morning or at night? Do you really need a top sheet?



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.