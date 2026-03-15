"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Billy Porter, Mariana van Zeller, and More to Appear Week of March 16th

Plus, the hosts of "No Such Thing," Lara Spencer, TLC fangirl Tish Period, and folks who get paid to do unique jobs also join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 16-20:

Monday, March 16 - Listen Up! Manny Fidel, Noah Friedman, and Devan Joseph (No Such Thing) Recho Omondi (The Cutting Room Floor; breaking down the business of fashion, power struggles and realities both behind and on the runway) Mariana Van Zeller (The Hidden Third)

Tuesday, March 17 - I Get Paid For This! Robert Samuel (gets paid to wait in line — sometimes for days!) Amy Nobile Messing (gets paid as much as $40 thousand for dating advice and dishes that valuable information to a member of the Tam Fam) Kitty Wan (Hand model; shares what day-to-day activities she has to avoid for her job and reveals the shocking salary she makes) Caroline Hesse (Professional cheese monger) Callie Compton (Professional hula hooper) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, March 18 - Raise Your Voice Billy Porter (Health update; new children’s book, Songbird In The Light; performs for the Tam Fam) Tish Period (Went viral for unknowingly covering an iconic TLC song in front of them; is back with an update and an original song performance)

Thursday, March 19 - Spring Refresh Lisa Chung (How to save thousands with the secrets to DIYing your own home renovations) Faith Roberson (Professional organizer; What Stays And What Goes) Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer) Melissa Faiello (From company BROTHER, the premier provider of home and office electronics, joins the Tam Fam to bring a little order)

Friday, March 20 - Spring Refresh: Body and Brain Mallory, Malia, and Mia Casper (Sitting-to-standing challenge took off online) Dr. Ashley V. Austin (Sports medicine and team physician for the WNBA’s New York Liberty; center-of-gravity challenge) Dr. Majid Fotuhi (Neurologist, The Invincible Brain) Ackeem Emmons (Demonstrates a workout to help increase mobility)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.