"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Ariana DeBose, Ryan Clark, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

Tamron's Up & Coming Designer Series spotlights five impressive designers, plus a performance by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 9-13:

Monday, March 9 - Up & Coming Designer Series Kickoff Memsor Kamarake (Tamron’s stylist; selecting this week’s rising designers, and what he was looking for in the candidates) Rabbi Arielle Stein (The “Shoe Rabbi” shares some of her favorite eye-catching footwear) Up & Coming Designer: Kimaya McPherson (Trading blueprints for ball gowns and wedding wear)

Tuesday, March 10 - Up & Coming Designer Series Day 2 Aditya Madiraju (“The makeup nerd” shares one of his most viral beauty techniques) Roger Joseph (Co-founder of The Good Six; how he connects emerging designers with buyers) Up & Coming Designer: Urvi Selarka (Traveled 8,000 miles to pursue her fashion dreams) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, March 11 - Up & Coming Designer Series Day 3: Daytime Exclusive performance: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with special guests Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson. Ryan Clark (ESPN analyst; Pivot podcast) and Andre’ McLaughlin (Custom suit designer; discuss their creative collaboration and crafting memorable on-air looks) Amy Smilovic (Founder and creative director of Tibi; Almost Reckless…) Up & Coming Designer: Fiona Rose (Model-turned-designer creating inclusive fashion to make everyone feel beautiful)

Thursday, March 12 - Up & Coming Designer Series Day 4 Ariana DeBose (Scarpetta) June Ambrose (Groundbreaking shoe line that’s shaking up women’s footwear) Michelle Youngblood (Unexpected journey that led her from womenswear to childrenswear design) Up & Coming Designer: Ashlyn So (The 18 year old brings her captivating collection to the Tam Fam runway)

Friday, March 13 - Up & Coming Designer Series Finale Our mystery mentor, an Oscar®-winning fashion icon, is here to surprise this week’s designers. Up & Coming Designer: Dutch Riclamar (Who went from selling insurance to pursuing his dream in fashion design)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.