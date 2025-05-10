“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Emily Henry, Cast of “The Chi,” and More to Appear Week of May 12th

This week is jam-packed with Daytime Exclusives from guests Durand Bernarr, Paula Patton, Laurie Berkner, Miss Monica, Honey Boo Boo and more.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 12th-May 16th:

Monday, May 12 - Great Big Beautiful Life: Daytime Exclusive: Emily Henry ( Great Big Beautiful Life ) Daytime Exclusive Durand Bernarr (Special performance of “Overqualified")

Tuesday, May 13 - Lean Into Your Dream: Deborah Norville (Leaving Inside Edition ; new game show The Perfect Line ) Judge Glenda Hatchett (“Dare to Take Charge" daily planner; The Verdict )

Wednesday, May 14 - Fate Loves the Fearless: Daytime Exclusive: Paula Patton (Getting Sober; Finding Faith ) Stephen Bishop ( Finding Faith ) Nikki Boyer ( Dying For Sex )

Thursday, May 15 - Exclusive Takeover: The Cast of The Chi and Honey Boo Boo: Daytime Exclusive: Lynn Whitfield, Luke James, Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker ( The Chi ) Luke James Honey Boo Boo, aka Alana Thompson (Dark side of stardom; I Was Honey Boo Boo. )

Friday, May 16 - Kid Content Stars: Daytime Exclusive Performance by Laurie Berkner Daytime Exclusive: Circle Time With Miss Monica brings her classroom to the Tam Fam Robin Roberts ( Lucy Sings on Lucy Street ) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.