"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Hayden Panettiere, Keke Palmer, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

Plus, Denise and Kate Austin, Boots Riley, Michelle Khare, Emma Straub, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 18-22:

Monday, May 18 - Daylife is the New Nightlife Maggie Bullock (New York Times) and Laura Baginski (Early Birds Club co-founder) (Why moms are leading the “soft clubbing” charge) Oyin Adedoyin (Wall Street Journal; how the daylife shift saved her thousands) Meg Stier (How daylife transformed her health) Jillian Wilson (HuffPost; connects the trend to the loneliness epidemic) A couple who met at a Brooklyn run club get ready to walk down the aisle Daytime Exclusive performance and interview from Tank And The Bangas

Tuesday, May 19 - Pulling Back the Curtain Denise and Katie Austin (Katie’s pregnancy and the photo recreation that got everyone talking) Michelle Khare (YouTube daredevil; what it really took to recreate Tom Cruise’s famous airplane stunt AND run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days) Emily Sweeney (Boston Globe; going viral for her unmistakable Boston accent) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 20 - This episode is rated TV-14 Daytime Exclusive: Hayden Panettiere (This Is Me: A Reckoning; her story of growing up as a child star and how she overcame years of sexual exploitation, domestic abuse, and a battle with postpartum depression that cost her her daughter) Sara Sidner (CNN; shares how her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis forced a personal reckoning she now calls a gift)

Thursday, May 21 - Tamron’s Summer Tasting Table Chef Mason Hereford (The story behind his cult-favorite fried-bologna sandwich, and makes it alongside a summer heirloom tomato sandwich) Chef Ashleigh Shanti (Cooks fried catfish with homemade tartar sauce and “quickles” while spotlighting the traditions of Black Appalachian cuisine) Troy Andrews, aka Trombone Shorty (New Orleans flavor to a one-sheet-pan shrimp boil with his new seasoning) Chef Luis Pous (Dominick Hotel’s El Ta’koy restaurant; how to make festive summer mocktails) Summer entertaining giveaways for the Tam Fam

Friday, May 22 - What’s Hot This Summer Daytime Exclusive: Keke Palmer and Boots Riley (I Love Boosters; sharing viral moments, on-set stories and the film’s deeper messages about creativity and class) Exclusive Performance by Keke Palmer: “2-D” from the I Love Boosters soundtrack) Emma Straub (Chats about her new hot summer read, all about boy band mania, and the 40-something women caught up in it, in American Fantasy)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.