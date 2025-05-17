"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Keri Hilson, Ja Rule and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Plus for the first time ever, "Tamron Hall" hosts an in-studio wedding as Tam Fam members Markeitah and Evan tie the knot!

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 19th-23rd:

Monday, May 19 - We Need To Talk: Daytime Exclusive: Keri Hilson (15-year hiatus from music; new album We Need To Talk: Love; finding love again) Exclusive Performance by Keri Hilson (New song, “Somethin’ (Bout U)") Jason Priestley, Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti ( Wild Cards ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Tuesday, May 20 - Tamron’s Wedding in May!: First-ever Tamron Hall show in-studio wedding as Tam Fam members Markeitah and Evan tie the knot! Randy Fenoli ( Say Yes to The Dress; behind the scenes of Markeitah’s dress fitting) Jung Lee (Renowned event planner) Performance by Major (Hit song “Why I Love You")

Wednesday, May 21 - It’s Amerie Season: Daytime Exclusive: Amerie (Debut novel, This Is Not A Ghost Story ; releasing first new album in 16 years) Scott Evans (Digital show House Guest ; Scott puts Tamron to the test with notable House Guest games)

Thursday, May 22 - You’re Invited to the Cookout: Performance by Ja Rule and Case (“Livin’ It Up") Chef Toya Boud (Chargrilled oysters recipe) Mia and Mya Pauldo (19-year-old twin basketball phenoms demonstrate their impressive hoop skills) Bill Bellamy Ja Rule and Bill Bellamy (Crown this year’s potato salad showdown champion) Surprising one deserving family with a dream Disneyland vacation and more than $80,000 in giveaways for the Tam Fam!

Friday, May 23 - My Story…Celebrity Memoirs: Cassidy Brianna (8-year-old author/speaker/actor) Mike Sorrentino ( Jersey Shore ) Chiquis Darius Rucker Joanna “Jojo" Levesque Becky Lynch (WWE superstar)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.