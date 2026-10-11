"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

Plus, the cast of "Reasonable Doubt," Jessie James Decker, Funny Marco, Azzy Milan, Sona Movsesian, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 12-16:

Monday, October 12 - Social Media Debates Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema (Were You Raised By Wolves?) Rebecca Campora (Turning her friend away from her Bridgerton-inspired party for not following the dress code) Corey Roberts (shares his side of the Bridgerton-inspired party story) Lottie Weaver and Rachael Shepard-Ohta (Debate whether children should be required to share their toys) Johnny Wright and El Smith (Group chat etiquette, including adding people without asking and “creepers” who read but never respond) Vanessa De Giosa (The etiquette of ice cream tasting samples and how many is too many)

Tuesday, October 13 - I’m the One, Who’s Next ? Funny Marco (Rise from prank videos to viral celebrity interviews, his unique comedy style and taking his comedy to the stage) Azzy Milan (The AZ… IF Show) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, October 14 - I Like It, Watch it, Read It, Taste It Meagan Good, Morris Chestnut and Mckinley Freeman (Reasonable Doubt) Jessie James Decker, Sydney Rae Bass and Karen Parker (The Secret Sauce; share recipes for catfish atchafalaya with red beans and rice, and cherry wedding cookies) Sona Movsesian (Conan O’ Brien Needs a Friend; The World’s Worst Mom)

Thursday, October 15 - Exclusive: Snooki, I’m Cancer Free Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (Cervical cancer diagnosis, hysterectomy, and being cancer-free) Sarah Garcia joins Snooki (How they became “hyster-sisters” along their journey) Will Reeve (Opens up about his testicular cancer diagnosis. Now being cancer-free, he shares what’s next) Trish Michelle, Bri Majsiak and Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky (Creating a community of support for those fighting breast cancer, The Breasties)

Friday, October 16 - Caregiving: A New Diagnosis? Yvette Nicole Brown (Opens up about caring for her father with Alzheimer’s) Rimbatara “Neo” Neomardhika (Shares his experience as a young caregiver) Dr. Helen Ouyang (Challenges facing young caregivers) Jerri Mcelroy (Caring for three generations of her family) Faith Hill (Discusses the “club-sandwich generation” of caregiving) Neal K. Shah (Recognizing caregiving as a health diagnosis)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



