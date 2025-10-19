"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jordyn Woods, Olivia Palermo and More to Appear Week of October 20th

This week is the Up-and-Coming Designer Series focusing on fashion visionaries who will be changing the future of the indusrty.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 20-24

Monday, October 20 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Kickoff! Cynthia Bailey ( Real Housewives of Atlanta ) and Dana Hill-Robinson (Starting their own skincare line) Macy Eleni (“The Queen of Thrifting;" hottest thrift store finds, how you can find your own treasures) Justice Cole

Tuesday, October 21 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Day 2 Daytime Exclusive: Jordyn Woods (New line of size-inclusive boots; relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns) Brittany Hampton (Most sought-after stylist in the WBNA; breaking down some of her iconic tunnel fits) Jeanette Limas

Wednesday, October 22 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Day 3 Veejay Floresca ( Project Runway winner; spectacular designs from New York Fashion Week) Sonia Hou (Jewelry-wearing tips and tricks) Alex Holliman

Thursday, October 23 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Day 4 Olivia Palermo (“The original influencer;" her fashion rules and her eye for home design) Claudia Jordan ( Real Housewives of Atlanta; how she is helping teens shine through her fashionable passion project) Laura Citron

Friday, October 24 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Finale! Perry Jones Daytime Exclusive : A fashion industry icon surprises the designers and gives firsthand advice on how to take their fashion to the next level. It’s a moment you must see!



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.