"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Nivea, Chrissy Metz, and More to Appear Week of October 5th

The show also welcomes Jemele Hill, Danny Pintauro, Parker Zinn, Betina Goldstein, Buffie “The Body” Lewis, and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.



What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 5-9:

Monday, October 5 - Fall Beauty Bar Lisa Price (Founder of Carol’s Daughter; Lisa’s Kitchen: Scalp & Edge Care collection) Betina Goldstein (Journey from television production to celebrity nail artist) Karen Young (Founder of Oui the People) Carolyn Aronson (Founder of It’s a 10 Haircare; Lift, Hold, Shine: How I Built a Billion-Dollar Beauty Empire One Strand at a Time) Plus, $150,000 worth of giveaways!

Tuesday, October 6 - Fashion First Look: Now and Next Prabal Gurung (New collection, “Ray of Light;” Walk Like a Girl) Taquiela Wright (Journey from engineering to fashion: luxury lingerie brand Delisa Rose; latest collection, “The Garden of Delisa”) Parker Zinn (Discusses her journey since being one of our Up-and-Coming Designers, her New York Fashion Week debut and new partnership with Bloomingdale’s)

Wednesday, October 7 - Daytime Exclusive: Nivea Nivea (Opens up about her recent leukemia diagnosis, her treatment and what’s next) Dr. Colin Vale (Discusses Nivea’s treatment and remission) Chrissy Metz (Opens up about her decision to use a GLP-1 medication) Dr. Lora Liu (Signs to look for with endometriosis)

Thursday, October 8 - Women in Sports Jemele Hill, Monica McNutt, and Lachina Robinson (The rise of women’s sports, the growing visibility of women in sports media and the importance of representation)

Friday, October 9 - Who Are You When? Danny Pintauro (Going viral for working as a delivery driver, the realities of being a working actor, and finding purpose beyond his childhood fame on Who’s The Boss?) Buffie “The Body” Lewis (Shocking fans with her DIY videos and how they helped move her beyond the image that made her famous) Colin Rocker (Experience facing his high school reunion after his career took an unexpected turn) Gina Moffa (psychotherapist; we can grieve the life we thought we’d have and how to make peace with where we are now)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



