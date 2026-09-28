"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Kendra Wilkinson, Loni Love, and More to Appear Week of September 28th

The show also welcomes The Womack Sisters, Laci Mosley, Deon Cole, Daley, Charlie Clerk, the cast of "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga," and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2:

Monday, September 28 - Why I Went Viral: Exclusive : Kendra Wilkinson opens up about the vulnerable video of her that went viral and the challenges of building her real estate career. Deon Cole (Average Joe) Charlie Clerk (Catch That Train)

Tuesday, September 29 - Candid Conversation: Hormones and Peptides Stephanie Pastor (Her experience with perimenopause and how hormone replacement therapy changed her life) Dr. Jessica Shepherd (The latest science behind HRT and testosterone for women) Jennifer La Salle and Trevor Larcom (Why they have jumped in on the peptide wellness craze) Dr. Dhruv Khullar (The science and potential risks)

Wednesday, September 30 - Tam Fam We Love Loni Love (Shares her weight-loss journey; stand-up comedy tour, The GLP-1 Tour) Exclusive stand-up set Performance: Loni Love The Womack Sisters (Debut album and upcoming tour with Harry Styles) Performance by The Womack Sisters (“If I Let You”) Lisa Catalano (Update on her search for love after going viral for putting up “Marry Lisa” billboards)

Thursday, October 1 - Behind the Headlines Kari Bravata and Kristy Garza (The Swan; The Swan: Behind the Mirror) Erin Lee Carr (The Swan: Behind the Mirror) Kristeen Washington and Domonique Dubose (Their experiences with a man accused of posing as an NFL player and scamming women out of money) Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess; breaks down the Daejon Love case)

Friday, October 2 - My Time To Shine Gail Bean, Isaiah John and Asante Blackk (The Drop: A Snowfall Saga) Amber Uhler (Her journey of losing 170 pounds and competing in Miss USA at 41) Daley (His return to music after nearly a decade away and his new album, Strange Nature) Special performance by Daley



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



