"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Wyclef Jean, Krysten Ritter and More to Appear Week of March 24th

This week's topics include "Let's Get Lit!," "It's Time for a Remix," and "Tamron's Spring Beauty Bar"

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th:

Monday, March 24 - Does It Work? Putting trending products and hacks in fashion, beauty, food, and fitness to the test: Pull-string bathing suits Face-lift tape Kettle fryers.

Tuesday, March 25 - Let’s Get Lit! Publication day for Tamron’s first children’s book, Harlem Honey Liz Tenety (co-founder of Motherly) Yung Pueblo ( How To Love Better ; how to effectively communicate with your partner) Allison Raskin ( Save The Date ) Betsy Wills & Alex Ellison ( Your Hidden Genius ) Carla Hall All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, March 26 - It’s Time for a Remix Daytime Exclusive: Wyclef Jean (Performance of “9 1 1;" reuniting with Lauryn Hill for SNL 50; giving back to students in a special way) Daytime Exclusive : Krysten Ritter ( Retreat )

Thursday, March 27 - Tamron’s Spring Beauty Bar Sir John (Beyoncé’s go-to make-up artist; artistic director of Boldhue – a first-of-its-kind, on-demand color-matching device) Rachel Wilson (co-founder/CEO of Boldhue; demonstrating how the device works) Johnny Wright (Tamron’s hair stylist; viral jellyfish haircut and break down other spring hair trends) Amy Liu (Beauty entrepreneur; The Tower 28 “SOS Rescue Spray") Raul Otero (Tamron’s makeup artist; gives a Tam Fam member a brow makeover) Mary Alice Stephenson (Nonprofit GLAM4GOOD)

Friday, March 28 - Best Of: Tam Fam Travel Stories A recent grad moving abroad to teach English 95-year-old grandma and her grandson who were looking to visit all seven continents A house swap that sparked a lifelong bond A man who quit his job to search for “the one" by going on 50 dates in 50 states



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.