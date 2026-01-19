Taylor Tannebaum Joins Episode 45 of 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast

The ACC Network host reflects on her journey from local news to national college football coverage in Episode 45.

From SEC sidelines to the national spotlight, Taylor Tannebaum’s rise through the sports media ranks is a story built on persistence, adaptability, and a passion for college athletics. On the latest episode of 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast, the ACC Network host and reporter sits down to reflect on her career journey and what it takes to cover college football on one of ESPN’s biggest stages.

What’s Happening:

Episode 45 of 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast features Taylor Tannebaum, host and reporter for ACC Network, in conversation with host Alex Feuz. During the episode, Tannebaum opens up about her path to ESPN, tracing her career from local newsrooms in Alabama to becoming a prominent on-air presence for ACC Network’s college football and studio programming.

Tannebaum reflects on her early reporting days covering SEC powerhouses such as Alabama and Auburn, experiences that immersed her in championship-level college football and helped sharpen her storytelling instincts. Those foundational years, she explains, prepared her for the fast-paced demands of national sports media.

Now a familiar face to ACC fans, Tannebaum discusses her current roles hosting ACC Huddle and co-hosting ACC PM, offering insight into the preparation, research, and teamwork required to cover the conference on a national platform. She shares how balancing breaking news, in-depth analysis, and live television requires both adaptability and a strong connection to the sport.

The episode also shines a light on her time at WTHR in Indianapolis, where Tannebaum became the station’s first female sports anchor. While there, she covered a wide range of marquee sporting events, building the confidence and versatility that continue to shape her on-air presence today.

Throughout the conversation, Tannebaum emphasizes how her roots as a reporter still influence her approach as a host. From asking thoughtful questions to grounding discussions in strong storytelling, those early lessons remain central to her work at ESPN.

Episode 45 of 0610 offers listeners an insightful look at the dedication behind a successful career in sports media and the evolving world of college football coverage.

About 0610 The ESPN Communications Podcast:

The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social

The title 0610 references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.

The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, ESPN’s Vice President of Communications.

