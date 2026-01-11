Pixar Previews: Check Out a Special Look at "Hoppers" During Tomorrow's NFL Wild Card Game

We are still a few months away from the release of Pixar’s Hoppers, but sports fans planning on catching tomorrow’s Wild Card game will be able to get a special look at the upcoming film.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, ESPN is inviting football fans to tune into an exciting Monday night NFL Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beginning at 8PM on January 12th, football action isn’t the only thing families can expect to see during the matchup.

Previewed today on Sunday NFL Countdown, during the broadcast, Disney fans will be able to catch a new special look at Pixar’s Hoppers.

The film, which is set to premiere on March 6th, follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

There is no timeframe for when the special look will air, so you’ll have to tune into the game to catch it!

You can check out the official trailer for Hoppers below:

