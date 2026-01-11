Pixar Previews: Check Out a Special Look at "Hoppers" During Tomorrow's NFL Wild Card Game

You can catch the game on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

We are still a few months away from the release of Pixar’s Hoppers, but sports fans planning on catching tomorrow’s Wild Card game will be able to get a special look at the upcoming film. 

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow, ESPN is inviting football fans to tune into an exciting Monday night NFL Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
  • Beginning at 8PM on January 12th, football action isn’t the only thing families can expect to see during the matchup. 
  • Previewed today on Sunday NFL Countdown, during the broadcast, Disney fans will be able to catch a new special look at Pixar’s Hoppers.
  • The film, which is set to premiere on March 6th, follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver. 
  • When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
  • There is no timeframe for when the special look will air, so you’ll have to tune into the game to catch it!
  • You can check out the official trailer for Hoppers below:

Read More Pixar:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber