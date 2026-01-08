New Sneak Peek of "Toy Story 5" Gives Off Ominous Vibes of Trouble for Our Favorite Friends

The new first look image promises so much with a single frame

As we get closer to the highly-anticipated fifth installment of the Toy Story saga, we are getting a new (and somewhat ominous look) at what lies ahead for our friends in the upcoming Toy Story 5.

What’s Happening:

As part of a preview of the year in movies ahead, those looking forward to the new Toy Story 5 got a closer look thanks to an image in USA Today that was shared amongst the plethora of other first looks.

In it, we see Bonnie and her mother staring at her new tablet, Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), as she seems to ignore her toys - which are hiding in the closet.

Worth noting, whenever this takes place in the story, Buzz (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) have been reunited after being separated at the end of Toy Story 4. In that installment of the franchise, Woody stayed behind at the carnival with Bo Peep, choosing the life of a lost toy to be with her and their new friends (like Ducky and Bunny, Duke Kaboom, etc.) as Buzz and the others returned to Bonnie.

Bonnie (who looks a bit older than when we last saw her) and her mother stare into the ominous glow of the tablet while the toys watch from afar, reminding us and highlighting the fact that in this adventure, the toys will be taking on tech.

Toy Story 5 promises some villainous intentions with Lilypad, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026. Ahead of that, Pixar Animation Studios is also releasing another new film, Hoppers, on March 6th, making it a big year for the iconic animation house.

