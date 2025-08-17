Acclaimed English Actor Terence Stamp Passes Away at Age 87

Across his long career, Stamp was perhaps best well-known for his role as General Zod in “Superman: The Movie” and “Superman II”

English actor Terence Stamp, known to Disney fans for his roles in 2003’s The Haunted Mansion and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has passed away at the age of 87.

Born July 22nd, 1938 in Stepney, London, Stamp attended Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, and followed like most of his contemporaries by heading to the stage, performing in a number of acclaimed productions of the time. His on screen debut in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 historical drama Billy Budd earned him both a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination.

Perhaps the actor’s most well-known role came in 1978, where he starred as the villainous General Zod in Superman: The Movie, a role which he reprised for the sequel in 1980. A very different role, but no-less-iconic role came in 1994, where Stamp played trans woman Bernadette Bassenger in the LGBTQ classic, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – where he earned nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Amid talks of a sequel to the film, Stamp told Deadline last year that he wants to “get it happening, get it shooting this year. Actually, as soon as possible." Sadly, that never happened.

To Disney fans, Stamp is perhaps best known for his roles as Supreme Chancellor Valorum in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Ramsley in The Haunted Mansion. Stamp has remained active in recent years, appearing in 2021’s Last Night in Soho and a 2020 TV role in His Dark Materials. Other movie appearances over the years include Big Eyes, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, 2008’s Get Smart and The Real McCoy.

Stamp passed away on Sunday morning, August 17th at the age of 87. In a statement to Reuters, his family said that “he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and a writer that will continue to touch people for years to come." Our thoughts go out to Terence’s family and loved ones at this time.