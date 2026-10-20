"The Dog Stars" Sets Digital Release Date Ahead of 4K Ultra HD and DVD Debut

Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin arrives on digital October 27, followed by 4K Ultra HD and DVD on December 1.

Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars is heading home, with 20th Century Studios announcing release dates for the film’s digital, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD editions.

What’s Happening:

Based on Peter Heller’s acclaimed bestseller, The Dog Stars will arrive on premium digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on October 27. The film will then be released on 4K Ultra HD and DVD on December 1.

Starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, the film follows a young pilot navigating a brutal world where humanity has been pushed to the brink. Hig (Elordi) lives in an isolated homestead alongside Bangley (Brolin), a military survivalist. Together, they have established an efficient routine designed to keep them alive in the dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape.

Their solitude is disrupted when a mysterious radio transmission reaches Hig. Believing there may be something worth finding beyond the safety of his home, he sets out into the unknown in search of hope, connection, and the remnants of humanity he refuses to believe have disappeared.

The film features an ensemble cast that also includes Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Allison Janney, and Benedict Wong. Scott brings Heller’s story to the screen with sweeping cinematography and a captivating score, creating a portrait of survival in a world transformed by catastrophe.

The home entertainment release will offer viewers the opportunity to experience the film in 4K Ultra HD, featuring high dynamic range (HDR), an expanded color spectrum, and immersive audio. The release will also include bonus content offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production, along with deleted scenes that did not make the final cut. Bonus features may vary by product and retailer.

The bonus lineup includes The Making of The Dog Stars, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the film, as well as seven deleted scenes: “Jasper’s Funeral,” “Hig Mourns,” “Welcome Dinner,” “Roaches’ Warning,” “Hig & Cima,” “A Conversation With Pops,” and “Airport Alternate Exit.”

The Dog Stars arrives on digital platforms October 27, followed by its 4K Ultra HD and DVD release on December 1.

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