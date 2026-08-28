"The Dog Stars" Soundtrack Arrives With a Haunting New Score by Harry Gregson-Williams

Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios have released the 17-track original score for Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller, featuring music by longtime collaborator Harry Gregson-Williams.

The post-apocalyptic world of The Dog Stars now has a soundtrack to match its sweeping survival story. Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios have released The Dog Stars — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring an original score from acclaimed composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

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Available digitally today, August 28, the soundtrack gives audiences a chance to revisit the film’s haunting landscapes, moments of danger, and quieter reflections through Gregson-Williams’ music. The composer, known for scores including Gladiator II and The Martian, reunites with director Ridley Scott for their eighth feature collaboration.

Starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney, The Dog Stars is now playing in theaters. Based on Peter Heller’s bestselling novel, the film follows Hig, a young pilot attempting to survive in a devastated post-apocalyptic Colorado alongside military survivalist Bangley.

The film’s isolated setting presented Gregson-Williams with an opportunity to create a score capable of moving between intimate character moments and terrifying bursts of violence.

“Much of the film unfolds in the quiet solitude of post-apocalyptic Colorado, but it is punctuated by sequences of intense horror and violence, giving the score a broad emotional range and dramatic contrast,” Gregson-Williams said. “After establishing a strong theme for the central character—who is empathetic, thoughtful, and ultimately hopeful—the music also has to pivot into something far more threatening and visceral. It was this dynamic range that made the score such a compelling one to write.”

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, the score developed alongside the film during post-production, allowing Gregson-Williams to closely respond to the evolving story and its contrasting emotional beats.

The resulting 17-track album follows Hig’s journey from his early flights and efforts to gather supplies through encounters with dangerous threats and fellow survivors. Titles such as “Roaches In Town,” “Where’s Jasper,” “Bangley’s Last Stand” and “They’ve Spotted You, Hig” hint at the escalating danger, while tracks including “Darlene,” “Hig Goes Home” and “World Without End” suggest the more reflective side of the journey.

For fans who have already experienced The Dog Stars in theaters, the soundtrack offers another way to return to the film’s world. For those yet to see it, the music provides a preview of the emotional and atmospheric journey awaiting them.

The complete track listing for The Dog Stars — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is:

“On First Flight” “Getting Supplies” “Roaches In Town” “Visiting The Mennonites” “Where’s Jasper” “Bangley” “Cima” “Up In The Air” “Clearing The Way” “Bangley’s Last Stand” “They’ve Spotted You, Hig” “Heading To Grand Junction” “Darlene” “Back To Erie” “Mennonite Folk Song” “Hig Goes Home” “World Without End”

The Dog Stars marks the eighth collaboration between Gregson-Williams and Scott. Their previous work together includes Gladiator II, The Martian, Kingdom of Heaven, The Last Duel and House of Gucci, as well as themes for Prometheus and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

The composer’s extensive résumé also includes the Shrek franchise, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Equalizer films, The Gilded Age, The Meg, Penguins and numerous other film and television projects.

In The Dog Stars, Hig, who has established an isolated homestead with Bangley in a brutal world where survival has become a daily struggle. When a mysterious radio transmission breaks through the silence, Hig is compelled to leave the relative safety of his home and search for signs of other people and perhaps a future worth fighting for.

That tension between isolation and hope is reflected throughout Gregson-Williams’ score, making the soundtrack an important companion to Scott’s adaptation and the film’s exploration of what it means to remain human after the world as we know it has disappeared.

The Dog Stars — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available digitally now on major music platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Spotify.

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